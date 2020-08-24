Hope Hicks made $1.9 million in just 17 months at Fox

By Nikki Schwab, Senior U.s. Political Reporter For Dailymail.com

Hope Hicks made $1.9 million during the 17 months she worked for Fox Corporation between White House stints.

Hicks reported her Fox salary, bonus, and severance on her public financial disclosure report, which was obtained by Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, a watchdog group.

Hicks also reported having a bank account that held between $500,000 and $1 million. When she left the White House in March 2018, her only reported asset was a bank account that held less than $15,000 in it.

Hicks had been an employee of the Trump Organization when the now-president scooped her up to be his campaign’s press secretary in 2016.

She followed him into the White House in January 2017 and made it to the post of White House communications director – the youngest person to ever hold the job – before quitting in March 2018.

A month before, her boyfriend, White House Staff Secretary Rob Porter, had to leave the White House after his two ex-wives told DailyMail.com he had abused them.

He’s denied their claims.

Hicks first moved to New York and then to Los Angeles to work for Fox, officially starting that job in October 2018.

She was named executive vice president and chief communications officer.

By December 2018, The New York Post reported that she and Porter had split.

Hicks stayed out of the political world until February 2020, when it was reported that she was coming back to the White House in the position of counselor of the president.

Hicks would be working under White House adviser and Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner.

She officially started at the White House again on March 9, 2020.

She was among the White House staff who appeared alongside Trump during his infamous June 1 photo-op in front of St. John’s church.

Protesters had been cleared from the street just minutes before the president crossed Lafayette park and held up a Bible in front of the church, which had been damaged during Black Lives Matter protests the night before.