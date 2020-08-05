Horror As Nigerian Journalist Is Shot Dead

The Nasarawa State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), on Tuesday, condemned the attack and brutal killing of its former treasurer, Benjamin Ekom, by unknown gunmen at his residence in Washo village, Nassarawa-Eggon Local Government Area (LGA), of the state.

The Union of Journalists made its position known in a statement jointly signed by its Chairman and Secretary, Salihu Alkali and Sunday John, on Tuesday in Lafia, the state capital.

The Union described the attack on innocent residents of the state by criminal elements as one too many, and called for drastic and proactive measures to be taken to protect lives and properties of residents in all parts of Nasarawa State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the late Ekom, of the Federated Chapel of journalists, was gunned down on Monday night.

The leadership of the union further urged security agencies to fish out the killers of the former treasurer, to face the law; and also called for the support of members of the public in helping to unravel the mystery behind the incident, to expose criminal elements in their midst.

It, however, commended the efforts of the federal and state governments towards tackling insecurity but urged that more be done to ensure that the people were safe to go about their lawful activities without fear, and also to avoid an escalation of the situation.

“The entire journalists in the state also condole with the family and friends of the deceased, and pray God to forgive his shortcomings and grant him eternal rest,’’ the union said in the statement.

The deceased, who retired as the information officer of Akun Development Area, was the immediate past National Secretary of Eggon Cultural and Development (ECDA).

Like this: Like Loading...