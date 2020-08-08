Daily News

House on the Rock says not yet open for in-person services

Following the recent statement released by the Lagos State Government authorities announcing the partial lifting of restrictions on religious places of worship regarding physical gatherings, the House On The Rock Church said its premises situated at Lekki, Lagos is not yet open for in-person services. “While it is our heartfelt desire that the Church is […]

