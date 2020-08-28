Housemates win sixth wager task under Ozo’s leadership

By Gbenga Bada

The Housemates have again won their Thursday night wager task under Ozo’s leadership.

The victory is coming exactly three weeks after the Housemates first won their wager task since commencement of the show on July 19.

Ozo made history as the only Head of House to have coordinated the Housemates to victory twice.

Ozo’s fame and leadership skills have continued to be on the rise amongst fans, viewers, and even housemates.

The 27-year-old Imo State indigene is a consultant and entrepreneur.

One of his greatest achievements is working with a UEFA Federation in Europe.

The Housemates have spent a total of 41 days and six weeks in the show.

They have lost four wager tasks under the leaderships of Nengi, Erica, Lucy and Kiddwaya.