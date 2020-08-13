How Chinese-Owned Company Turned Nigerian Workers To Slaves

Series of dehumanizing treatments Nigerian employees working at the Chinese-owned company, Inner Galaxy Group in Umuahala, Abia State are subjected to, have been exposed.

Information on the company’s website reads in part, “We are West Africa’s leading manufacturer of steel products for the building and construction industry; automobile and automotive industry; industrial machinery, appliances; oil and gas industry; amongst many others.”

However, an undercover investigation by an Investigative Journalist has exposed the sufferings Nigerians are subjected to, in their own country, by the Chinese Nationals.

Over 1000 Nigerians are said to be working from 6 am to 7 pm at INNER GALAXY GROUP, without any kind of guarantee, employment letters, leave breaks or even off-duties.

The investigation also revealed that Employer to Employee relationship in the company is the same as that of a master and a slave.

Similarly, while male employees are physically assaulted, the females are sexually assaulted.

The Journalist in question also alleges that the Governor of Abia State, Okezie Ikpeazu, is aware of these harsh treatments meted on Nigerians in the company. However, he has turned a blind eye.

According to the report, since the outbreak of COVID-19 in Nigeria, the workers have been locked up in a dirty and unconducive facility, without being granted access to their families.

It was also revealed that the Nigeria Police and Army are also being used to punish the workers. He said, “They now detect to the Army & police how to treat & oppress Nigerians, who are their employees.”

I took my investigations to INNER GALAXY GROUP. A Chinese modern-day slave camp, right inside Nigeria. This company is located at Umuahala, Obuzor Asa, in Ukwa West LGA of Abia State. My revelation is heartbreaking, to say the least.

This company has over 1000 Nigerian workers, working under the most dehumanizing conditions ever known to mankind. They resume work as early as 6 am, & close as late as 7 pm daily. Monday till Sunday. NO LEAVE. NO OFF. NO EXCUSE. NO OFFER LETTER. NO EMPLOYMENT LETTER.

A worker can be employed today, & be sacked that same day for no reason. Everyday & minute in that company could be your last, as a Nigerian worker. There is no job security or job guarantee. They will sack workers, chase them away with Army or police, never to return.

Just like a slave, and a slave master relationship. Every Nigerian in that company is mandated to call their Chinese employers MASTER or MISTRESS. failure to do that attracts a direct sack. Nigerians are violated and molested by their Chinese employers daily.

Male Nigerian workers are physically assaulted, why their female counterparts are sexually assaulted without any consequence. For instance, A Chinese MASTER in inner Galaxy instructed soldiers to beat up this Nigerian worker like this (photo below).

This lady (chat photo below) was sacked by her Chinese employers at Inner Galaxy group because a Chinese MASTER solicited for paid SEX from her, and she declined.

This man was injured right inside the company premises, while on production duty. His foot was amputated, because of the level of damage. Up till this very moment, he has not been compensated but has long been sacked by the company.

The government of Abia State (@Abiastategov) is fully aware of these atrocities, the governor of Abia state OKEZIE IKPEAZU (@GovernorIkpeazu) is fully aware.

In fact, the governor is a regular visitor to INNER GALAXY GROUP. But he chose to be silent, despite all the atrocities.

INNER GALAXY GROUP, has Abia state government, in its armpits, in the name of “Employers of labour” They bought over the Police and Army around them with bribes. They now detect to the Army & police how to treat & oppress Nigerians, who are their employees.

Chinese MASTERS will use derogatory words on Nigerian employees, and you dare not talk back at them. Because the consequence is grievous. After the physical assaults, you will get, you will still be sacked. Chinese MASTERS will boast of killing you, & getting away with it.

Nigerians are treated worst than second class citizens. The Chinese treat their Nigerian employees as lesser humans in their own soil. Below is the canteen the company provided for their Nigerian workers, to go have their meals.

See where Chinese employers, Masters and Mistress of Inner Galaxy group do have their meals. I sneaked in a secret camera to capture this. Please compare it to what Nigerians use, and see the difference, for yourself.

Videos of where Nigerians and the Chinese have their meals respectively

For over 3 months & counting, Inner Galaxy Group has been holding workers on hostage because of covid19. They locked the gates, denying workers access to go home. If you dare complain, the DPO of Obehie police station CSP Isiguzo will be called, to arrest you.

Workers are camped in a prison-like accommodation provided by the company before now. See where Nigerian workers of inner Galaxy group sleep, after 13 hours of tedious job daily (video below).

It is truly heartbreaking to see what fellow Nigerians, are reduced to. Because of government insensitivity, and the high rate of unemployment. Chinese now feel they are doing us favour, by treating Nigerians as slaves in our own country, in the area of employment.

With the little i know, it is only prisoners that are subjected to these type of dirty environment and accommodations in Nigeria. Nigeria has failed are citizens, Abia has failed her people. Okezie Ikpeazu is a failure.

Cameras are all over the company, monitoring activities of workers daily. Workers can not gather themselves for any reason whatsoever. They can’t form Union, they can’t protest or press on for any demands. The Army Barracks around is been used at will. Just like the police.

Here some workers protested the dehumanizing conditions, they are subjected to daily by Inner Galaxy group. They were rounded upright inside the company, beating up, and sacked.

On a final note, let me state it here categorically that, out of over 1000 Nigerian workers with Inner Galaxy group, it was in June that the company gave 18 employees offer letters. Out of over 1000 workers. IT IS NOT A GUARANTEE THAT THEY CAN’T BE SACKED ANY TIME

