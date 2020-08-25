How Governor Seyi Makinde’s Ally, Dare Adeleke, Was Mercilessly Beaten At The PDP National Secretariat

The Chairman of Pacesetter Transport Services, Mr Dare Adeleke, was on Monday, August 21, 2020, attacked by some party stakeholders at the National secretariat of the Peoples Democratic Party in Abuja.

It would be important to note that Adeleke, who many say is a strong ally of the Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, was appointed as the Secretary of the screening committee for the PDP primary election ahead of the bye-elections in Cross River.

However, on getting to the PDP National Secretariat to pick up his appointment letter, Adeleke was attacked and mercilessly beaten up.

Narrating his ordeal to the National Chairman of the party, Uche Secondus, he demanded that those who attacked him should face disciplinary actions.

Adeleke wrote:

“On this day, Monday, 24th August 2020, I arrived the People Democratic Party National Secretariat at Wadata House, Zone 5 at exactly 10:00 am to attend to a certain official duty as I was secretary of the Screening Committee for the Senatorial bye-elections in Cross River State North Senatorial District.

” I entered the office of the National Organizing Secretary of the party to receive my appointment letter where I met the Chairman of the Screening Committee in the company of some people.

“On receiving my appointment letter from the secretary of the NOS I was suddenly attacked by Barrister Alphonsus Eba, Hon. Chris Njar Mbu and three others, raining blows and slaps on me and in the process tore my shirt. In confusion, I struggled to escape from my attackers as they snatched my appointment letter and other documents I was holding. It took the intervention of the Policemen and security personnel at the party secretary to rescue me from my assailants.”

Adeleke added that he was threatened never to come to Cross Rivers state otherwise he would be killed.

