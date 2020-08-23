How I escaped, by Ibadan suspected serial killer

The rearrested suspected Ibadan serial killer, Sunday Shodipe, has revealed he escaped when given opportunity to bathe at the Mokola Police Station on August 11.

He revealed this in an unconfirmed video posted by an Ibadan-based broadcaster, Hamzat Oriyomi, on Sunday.

Shodipe, who was arrested on July 17, escaped from Mokola, Ibadan police station on August 11.

He said he decided to escape when he realised the police officer guarding him was engrossed in a chat with another officer at the station.

Shodipe explained a female Divisional Police Officer, who was recently deployed to the station, ordered one officer (Funso) to allow him to take his bath.

He said the officer had warned him not to make any attempt to escape while taking his bath, adding that he was not even thinking of running away at that point.

He, however, recalled he decided to escape when he saw that the officer was engrossed in a discussion with another person and not paying attention to him.

He said: “The new female DPO asked officer Funso to allow us take our bath. He cautioned me not to try to escape when taking my bath.

“I escaped when I saw him discussing with another person. I climbed the borehole pole and jumped the fence.

“The people living in the area saw me when I escaped but they did not raise any alarm.”

He was rearrested in Sunday in Bodija area of Ibadan.