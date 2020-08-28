How kidnappers killed our husbands, impregnated us, by Toto rescued victims

By Linus Oota, Lafia

Kidnap victims rescued by military operations in Toto local government area of Nasarawa state have narrated how kidnappers impregnated them after killing their husbands.

They were rescued from the new terrorist group camp in Toto called ‘Darul Salam’ after the military bombed and invaded the camp, which existed for over a year.

Speaking to The Nation, a rescued widow, Kadijaf Abdullahi, whose husband was kidnapped and killed in Gombe, said: “After killing my husband, they took me to the bush and we have been there for nine months where they impregnated me.

“We only wake up last week and saw military shooting and killing them, the one who always sleep with me as my new husband, I don’t know whether he was killed too.”

Another woman, Aisha Umar, said the terrorist took her to Toto camp and impregnated her.

She gave birth 24 hours after the camp was invaded by the military and the man responsible for her pregnancy was killed.

Chairman, Toto local government area, Hon Nuhu Adamu Dauda lauded the military for bombing a terrorist camp in the area.

He noted that destroying the terrorist camp would not only tackle the activities of kidnappers and bandits in the area but would also bring peace to the area and the state at large.

The chairman also disclosed that security summit will be called to ascertain whether normal activities, especially farming could resume fully in Toto after the operation.

“We are happy that the military discovered bomb factory and destroyed terrorist camp in my local government.

“The destruction of their camp by the military would not only tackle the activities of kidnappers and bandits but would also bring peace to the area and the state at large.

“As the activities of these kidnappers and bandits have affected our lives negatively, ” he said.