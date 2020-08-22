How N13 billion approved for community policing will be spent — Police IG

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has spoken about how the force planned to spend the N13 billion President Muhammadu Buhari approved to strengthen community policing.

The Nation newspaper reported that Mr Adamu spoke on Friday at the one-year anniversary of the re-establishment of the Ministry of Police Affairs.

According to the police boss, the funds will cater for equipment, sensitisation, and training of the local police which includes vigilante and neighborhood watch groups.

He said the force have started training and town hall sensitisation for the community police officers who will be properly established next year.

Speaking on why community policing became necessary, Mr Adamu said members will help to maintain peace, law and order in the community.

He said an advisory committee that includes traditional leaders, religious leaders, transport workers and many more have been inaugurated in all the states.

“At the local government level we have the same strategy represented by the same group of community leaders. At the local government level again we have community policing committee which will have the same people from the ward and villages,” he was quoted as saying.

The committee according to Mr Adamu would receive reports from officers and solve problems of crimes within communities.

He, however, warned the community police against the possession of illegal weapons.

“…For the benefit of doubt, anybody seen with any prohibited firearms will be arrested and prosecuted,” regardless of their vigilante groups.