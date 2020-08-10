Daily News

How Niger is tackling maternal deaths during pandemic

Niger State Government has boosted its familyplanning, child-spacing and overall maternal health backbone in its primary healthcare centres – to provide free maternal health services across the state. This is in response to a recent Child Birth Spacing Advocacy Working Group in the state, which warned that many women could die at child delivery as a result of the impact of COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking during a webinar organised by drpc PACFAH@Scale, with the theme: funding child spacing and maternal health in the context of COVID-19: the experience of Niger State so far, the Director of Community Health, Niger State Primary Health Care Development Agency, Dr Hawa Kolo said: “A lot has been put in place by the state to curb mortality and morbidity during the pandemic.

