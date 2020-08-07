How PAN may boost local capacity as Higer buses debut

Majority of Nigerians rely on automobiles for commuting, and the bulk of inter-state travels is achieved using buses. Although Peugeot Automobile Nigeria (PAN) Limited is known more for sedans, sleek but powerful cars, and pick-ups, it has made a bold step into the buses market by recently introducing the Higer range of buses into the market.

PAN partnering China’s Higer Bus Company recently introduced the Higer H5C 16-seats, Higer H6C 19-seats and Higer Ambulance. The 16 seats bus has a 2.4 litre engine, and the 19 seat bus has a 2.7 litre engine – they are all assembled in Kaduna and not imported built-up.

The vehicles, according to PAN are useful for mass transit, transportation of school children, and ambulance services and they all started rolling off the company’s assembly lines in Kaduna in December 2019.

The National Sales Manager, PAN, Olayinka Seriki Makun, said the buses offered unparalleled safety features. “The bus is designed to provide safety to passengers’ and the driver. It has a reinforced anti-collision bar, anti-lock braking system, anti-breaking distribution and other safety features.”

She also said the Higer Bus comes with Charging ports for all passengers/occupants, park-assist, rear camera, DVD/15’ LCD Display for passengers as well as spacious leg and head room.

“Our prices are very competitive as they are entry prices. The 16-seater is N14.4 million and for the 19-seater, it goes for N16m.”

The Managing Director of PAN, Mr. Ibrahim Tanko Mohammed, said, “PAN Nigeria has a long rich history in the production of quality vehicles in Nigeria, which have proved to be durable and high performing. The Higer Ambulance and transport buses will follow this proud tradition of durability and quality.”

Mr. Mohammed said with the COVID-19, the firm was responding to a national challenge by opening up a new production line in the factory dedicated to producing emergency medical vehicles.

The company’s Head of Quality, Mr. Ojo Oladapo, said, “PAN Nigeria today has enough capacity to meet all the country’s need for ambulances, school buses and mass transit vehicles. Our factory currently has an installed capacity to produce 45,000 vehicles in a year.”

Like this: Like Loading...