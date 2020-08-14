How Pastor Uses Used Menstrual Pads for Rituals

Festus Adebayo, a pastor in Ondo State allegedly conspired with another man, Gbemisola Olafusi, and used a 20 years old girl’s menstrual pad for rituals.

Olafusi is said to be the girl’s boyfriend, and allegedly collected her menstrual pad and gave it to Adebayo for ritual purposes in December 2019.

The incident occurred at No. 17 Abayomi Upper Ayeyemi, Ondo town.

According to a source, some months after the menstrual pad was collected, the victim started experiencing some discharges from her private parts.

“This raised the suspicion of the girl’s family and some people around that she might have been used for rituals.

Following their suspicion, the father of the girl reported the matter at the police station.

The Ondo State Police Command’s Public Relations Officer, Mr Tee-Leo Ikoro, who confirmed the arrest of the suspects, said investigation had commenced.

“The father of the victim reported the case in Ondo that he suspected that his daughter was used for rituals by the men,” the PPRO stated.

He said the matter had been transferred to the homicide section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation.

