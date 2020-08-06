How to care for natural/virgin hair

Natural hair is a relaxer-free hair, which is different from chemical-free hair.

Chemicals, on the surface, are often considered dangerous, but this is often times not the case at all

In order to keep your virgin hair tangle free, shiny and soft, below are some home tips to stick to:

Wash your hair carefully

The best way to keep your virgin hair looking good is to wash carefully in a downward motion, substituting conditioner for shampoo, rinse well and style.

When washing your hair, use lukewarm water.

This is because hot water can strip the scalp of sebum, which is the protective oil that acts as a natural conditioner and gives your hair its shine.

When to wash your

When you create your initial natural hair regimen, begin by washing your hair once per week.

Record how your hair responds for a few weeks and make adjustments to your regimen where necessary.

Choose gentle hair products

Choose products that are designed to be gentle on your hair.

Most hair care experts recommend a pH-balanced shampoo to prevent excessive dryness and hair damage during the shampooing process.

Comb/brush your hair gently

Comb your hair upwards from the bottom in small sections at a time.

Careful brushing or combing will help keep it free from tangles.

Never sleep with wet hair

In order to minimize the risk of tangling your hair, make sure it is dry before going to bed.

You can pin curl or plait your hair to help keep it tangle free.

Eat healthy

The same nutritious foods that are good for your body also promote stronger, healthier hair.

If you don’t eat a healthy diet, your hair could suffer.

It’s important to mention that your hair doesn’t contain vitamins because it’s not a living structure.

If you’re eating a balanced, nutritious diet, there is very little benefit gained from taking hair vitamins and supplements.

By eating low-fat proteins, dairy products, fruits, vegetables and whole grains, you can help your hair reach its full potential without supplements.

