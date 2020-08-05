How to care for your nails

Caring for the nails on a daily basis is essential, this is so because we use our hands to do virtually everything.

This care shouldn’t be limited to the nails on the hands alone but should be extended to the toes.

If you don’t take care of your nails, this could cause fungal or bacterial infections in the nail folds (the skin surrounding your nail bed), which could lead to more serious health issues.

The nails act as indicators for malnutrition, kidney and liver disease amongst other health problems.

Below are some ways you can care for your nails.

Keep your finger nails dry and clean

All problems begins with germs and bacteria. Ensure that there is no scope for them to breed.

Clean your nails regularly and make sure you dry them after washing as this prevents dirt and bacteria from accumulating under your nails.

However, don’t overdo it; nails soaked in water for long durations may lead to splits.

Maintain hygiene

Clean your nails regularly ensuring your nail tools are periodically washed and sterilized.

Make sure your nails don’t grow too long as that makes it easier for the dirt to accumulate below the nails.

Apply natural disinfectants on your nails like tea tree oil to keep the bacteria away and protect your nails from germs.

Avoid biting/chewing your nails

Biting your nails can causes a lot of damage. In addition to making your nails look pathetic, the contact with your saliva makes them weak and brittle.

This act harms the cuticles and transmits dirt from your fingers to your mouth.

To avoid chewing your nails, you can apply a mail polish that has an awful smell, this trick might put you off whenever you try biting your nails.

Trim/file regularly

Trimming/filing the hand and toe nails regularly is good for the health.

Take a nail cutter to cut trim them neatly. Or use a nail file to file them in one direction

Take out some time every few weeks to trim your nails and shape them in a manner you like.

It is best if you trim your nails in a straight line and then either square or round them off at the tips.

Tame your cuticles

Cuticles are very delicate and get ruptured easily. Taking good care of your cuticles is a crucial part of nail care.

If you have hanging skin or nail, handle it carefully – trim it gently so that it doesn’t stick out or cause more pain. Do not bite or pick the cuticles.

Don’t scrape off your nail polish

Whenever you apply a nail polish and feel it’s high time you take it off, don’t try scrapping it, instead, use a nail polish remover.

Scrapping makes your nail surface look rough and patchy. It also strips away the top layer of your nails.

Wear Gloves For Protection

If you do your household chores yourself and you react to certain detergents, it is advised you use gloves.

A lot of cleansing detergents contain chemicals and will cause harm to your nails when they come in contact with them.

A simple solution is to wear gloves and happily go about your chores without worrying about your nails.

