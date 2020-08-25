How we gunned down Ogun serial killer, by Police

Ogun suspected serial killer Feyisola Dosunmu also known as ‘Spartan’ has been gunned down.

‘Spartan’ was declared wanted by the Police over series of killings in Iperu and Ogere communities.

The suspect was reported to have hacked no fewer than seven people to death in both communities, leaving residents to live in palpable fear.

Police Commissioner, Edward Ajogun, told reporters the suspect was discovered in an enclave in Ogere community by police detectives.

He spoke after briefing Governor Dapo Abiodun on the development.

The Police boss said the suspect attempted to attack his men with a cutlass and other dangerous weapons which ‘forced’ them to maim him through gunshots on his limbs and legs.

‘Spartan’ was said to have died as a result of the bullets riddled on those parts of his body.

“His modus operandi is this, he lives in the bushes in the community there from time to time, he sneaked out and macheted his victims to death. Then he progressed in that manner to selective victims, macheted them to death, then dash back to the bush.

“We employed the reactive means of always combing the bush each time this thing happens. So, he started this in April then on the 21 again, the serial killer by name Samuel Dosunmu aka Spartan killed another victim.

“Then the governor called that I should try my all means to make sure I put a halt to the senseless killings, of course, the Inspector General of Police also directed that we must fish out the killer, so from that 21st till date, we have been combing the bushes to effect his arrest.

“Yesterday (Monday) we almost arrested him but he slipped through our fingers. So, I now felt it is important to employ technology. So, we contacted our technical platform in Abuja who actually provided us assistance.

“Today (Tuesday), we were able to have a pin-point location where he was hiding and we engaged him, he broke bottles again, drew the cutlass that had been using to hack people to death, then of course we replied. We maimed him on the leg fortunately it turned out to be a fatal injury,” the police boss said.