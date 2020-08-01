‘How we’ll stop non-indigenes from impersonating Lagosians’

THE Commissioner representing Lagos State at the Federal Character Commission (FCC) Abdulwasiu Kayode Bawa-Allah, on Friday pledged to stop the problem of non-indigenes violating the Federal Character Principle by impersonating Lagosians.

Bawa-Allah noted that some traditional rulers might be complicit in the problem out of ignorance. He spoke during a stakeholder engagement on the FCC’s activities with representatives of the three Lagos Senatorial Districts. President Muhammadu Buhari on July 2 appointed Bawa-Allah and one commissioner each from the 36 states of Nigeria and Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The FCC is chaired by Dr. Muyiba Faridabah Dankaka. It was observed at the meeting that despite the FCC’s efforts, some non-indigenes fraudulently obtain Lagos certificates of origin, thereby depriving Lagosians of opportunities available under the Federal Character Principle. They noted that this explained the near non-existence of genuine Lagosians in some, particularly lower levels, of some Federal Government agencies. Bawa-Allah, a prince noted that one way out of the problem is to engage with taditional rulers who sign off such certificates.

He said: “The benefit of this appointment is that I am a born, raised, bred Lagosian. I have also played active politics in the state in the last 17 years that I returned to Nigeria.

Also, coming from the Royal Family of Ojomu Ilase in Eti-Osa, and from the Eyo-Adimu Family in Isale Eko, I believe with this birthright and connection to the royalty, and understanding the fabric of Lagos State, this is a problem that we can overcome and solve with ease.

