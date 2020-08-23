HPAN seeks end to incessant deportation of Nigerians

FG To Engage German Govt On Training Ministerial Aides



The Hospital & Prison Action Network (HPAN) has expressed concern over incessant deportation of Nigerians, especially from the United Kingdom and other parts of the world, noting that the development is capable of increasing crime in the country.







In a statement signed by the Founder and CEO, Rev (Dr.) Nathaniel Oyinloye, the group called on President Muhammadu Buhari to further demonstrate his commitment to the Nigeria Diaspora Constituency, by ensuring that those deported exercise their rights as Nigerians.

While calling on the Federal Government to establish a Deportation Task Force to check the development, Oyinloye said it was vital to establish a road map to accommodate Diaspora returnees, so that their skills would be added value to the country’s prosperity, instead of becoming a liability.







Noting that the body had been operating in the United Kingdom for over 15 years, he decried the height of homelessness and poverty in the Diaspora community, due to economic crisis, which has made the organisation to feed over 48,000 individuals in the last three years through partnership with major food chains in the United Kingdom.







“Aside running local free medical surgery open day in the community, the organisation also entered a partnership agreement with Nigeria High Commission in the United Kingdom to assist vulnerable Nigerians in immigration detention or prison,’’ he said.







He said the body is equally concerned about the increase in political violence in some areas, which he said could increase extremism, with zero strategy to tackle radicalisation in Nigeria prisons.

Meanwhile, Federal Government has revealed plans to engage German Government through its foundation, Konrad Adenauer Stiftung (KAS), to institutionalise the capacity-building training and skills development programme for Special Advisors and Technical Assistants of the Ministers of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Prince Clem Ikanade Agba disclosed this on Friday in Abuja at the closing of a series of seven seminars on good governance for the Special Advisors and Technical Assistants.

Agba said: “As a result of the success recorded by this training, my ministry will be inviting KAS for further discussions, with a view to reaching a historic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that will see us institutionalising these trainings on a regular and sustained basis.”

He said he was convinced that the training provided participants a platform to learn, update and further entrench requisite skills, knowledge and attitude for improved performances, which will translate into good governance, peace and development of the country.

The Resident Representative of KAS, Dr. Vladimir Kreck, said inter-ministerial approaches would be necessary for Nigeria to overcome the challenges caused by COVID-19 pandemic. He said no one ministry would be able to solve the various problems in Nigeria, as many of the issues Nigeria is facing are interconnected.