Hunter Becomes The Hunted: Yahoo Boys Track Down, Punish Other Yahoo Boys Who Scammed Them (VIDEO)

The popular saying that when the hunter becomes the hunted recently played out after some suspected yahoo boys, otherwise known as scammers, tracked down some other yahoo boys who defrauded them.

The incident was recorded in a video and shared online, captured the moment the yahoo boys subjected their partners in crime who stole from them to various degrees of punishment.

The yahoo boys added that the keep torturing the culprits until all funds that stolen from them were returned.

Watch the video below:

Video Credit: AM OnPoint

Like this: Like Loading...