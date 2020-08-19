HURIWA’s boss alleges attempt on his life  

The National Coordinator of Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria, HURIWA, Comrade Emmanuel Onwubiko, has raised the alarm, alleging threat to his life by some unknown persons.

In a statement he signed, the activist alleged that at 7p.m. on August 18, on his way homeat Apo, Abuja, he was waylaid by a Toyota Camry driven by a fierce-looking person with about two other armed occupants, who trailed him for nearly 30 minutes.

He said they made attempts to hit his car from behind, but fortunately, he(Onwubiko) escaped, as the men fled on sighting a police van close by.

He noted that the attack is coming a week after HURIWA alleged corruption in a federal agency.

HURIWA said “while not accusing government officials of sponsoring the assassination attempt on the life of Onwubiko, but in the 13 years of its existence, this is the first time government supporters will embark on sensational media campaigns of calumny against the National Coordinator and HURIWA just for demanding accountability and transparency.

“HURIWA has, therefore, tasked Nigerians to be worried that in the current administration the citizens can no longer voice their opinions freely for fear of attacks.”

