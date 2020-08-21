Husband of missing Colorado mom Suzanne Morphew, 49, claims cops have ‘destroyed evidence’

The husband of missing Colorado mom Suzanne Morphew has given his first interview since her disappearance more than three months ago.

Speaking with Fox 21 on Thursday, Barry Morphew insisted that he had nothing to do with Suzanne’s mysterious vanishing, before he hit out at cops for ‘screwing up’ the investigation.

‘This is the most devastating thing that has ever happened to me,’ Barry stated in a phone conversation, which he insisted was not to be recorded.

Suzanne, 49, has not been seen since she set off on a solo bike ride from the couple’s Maysville home on Mother’s Day, May 10.

On the day of her disappearance, Barry was reportedly 150 miles away in Denver at a training course for his job as a volunteer firefighter.

Suzanne was reported as missing late in the day after her two adult daughters, Mallory and Macy, returned from a camping trip and failed to get in touch with her.

One week after Suzanne’s disappearance, Barry released a video announcing a $100,000 reward for his wife’s safe return. He then went quiet, spending the subsequent three months avoiding the media.

But now, Barry says he has decided to speak out following rumors that he is not co-operating with investigators.

‘There is nothing that I am hiding. I have given three – 30 hours of testimony to the FBI and the CBI [Colorado Bureau of Investigation]. I’ve answered every question. Every single question,’ he stated.

In addition to his job as a volunteer firefighter, Barry is also a landscaper who was working on a construction site 12 miles from family home around the time of Suzanne’s disappearance.

The FBI conducted a search of that property, but failed to find any clues as to the missing mom’s whereabouts.

In his interview with Fox 21, Barry admitted one inconsistency with a story he told investigators regarding a bobcat he used for landscaping.

‘It was only because I didn’t know the time that I did something, a mechanical thing, to my bobcat,’ he stated.

‘I was confused and I just found out my wife was missing, and I was a little bit not in my right mind when they were asking me these questions, but I did the best I could and I answered everything. I never once declined any interview.’

Barry claims that the local Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office initially bungled the investigation, and are now trying to cover their tracks.

‘The Sheriff’s Department screwed this whole thing up from the beginning and now they are trying to cover it up and blame it on me,’ he stated.

Investigators found Suzanne’s bike on a path a short time after her disappearance, and Barry asserts they did not properly document the discovery correctly.

‘My buddy was there right after that, and he said that they completely destroyed the evidence, and he tried to stop them, but they wouldn’t listen to him and said, ‘This is not CSI.”

‘There’s no evidence for the investigators to see because the Sheriff’s Department completely obliterated it.’

Meanwhile, the distraught dad admits he is worried about his public image and frets that some people believe he played a hand in Suzanne’s disappearance.

‘I am afraid of what is out there,’ he said. ‘People don’t know the truth, so they’re gonna think what they’re gonna think.’

Despite the fact more than three months have gone by, Barry says he has still not given up hope that his wife will be found safe and well.

‘Suzanne and I have been in love since 1988 and she’s the love of my life. And I continue to search for her every day and I will until I find her. I promise and I promised my girls that.’

He told Fox 21 that his strong sense of faith helps him to persevere.

‘Suzanne trusted the Lord and if one person got saved from this, she would think it was worth it. And we are just a Godly, loving, caring, family and this thing is just a tragedy.’

Suzanne’s disappearance sparked an extensive search that included tracking dogs, water rescue teams and tactical mountain rescuers. The Colorado Bureau of Investigation and the FBI were also called in.

On May 21, the FBI commenced a three day search of the construction site Barry was working on in Salida.

The site is located about 12 miles from Suzanne and Barry’s home in the neighboring town of Maysville. A resident on the same street claimed to have been awoken by a loud noise the night before Suzanne vanished.

However, despite an extensive search, investigators found no clues in the search for Suzanne.

Just days later, police took custody of the $1.5 million Morphew residence to carry out a search.

Cops were seen carrying evidence bags and equipment into the home.

A CSI photographer was spotted on the premises, and evidence bags were pictured being brought out and loaded into a van before the house handed it back to the family on May 28.

A second search was conducted in July, but police did not say whether or not they had obtained anything of interest.

Chaffee County Sheriff John Spezze says more that a dozen detecives are still working around the clock.

‘The case remains very active, as more than a dozen investigators are aggressively working this case on a daily basis.

‘And until we determine what happened to Suzanne, we can’t discount any scenario or formally eliminate anyone from suspicion.’

The Chaffee County Sheriff’s Department is urging anyone with information to call (719) 312-7530.