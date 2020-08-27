Husband of woman killed after SUV driver plowed into an Atlanta emergency room sues the hospital

The husband of a woman killed after an elderly driver crashed through a Georgia emergency room has sued the hospital for not having protective barriers installed near the entrance.

Fredrick Hill has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Piedmont Atlanta Hospital after Kimberly Hill, 55, was tragically killed on June 30.

‘I want answers,’ Fredrick told WSB-TV this week. ‘If Piedmont had better safety stuff around it my wife would still be here.’

Kimberly and her siblings had arrived to the hospital that day in a red SUV to drop their mother off outside the emergency room entrance.

Surveillance footage shows the family being assisted by hospital staff when a silver Mercedes-Benz SUV suddenly plows into the Hills’ car

Mary Clayton, 75, had driven herself to the Buckhead-based hospital when she lost control of her Mercedes-Benz, hit the Hills’ vehicle and dangerously accelerated into the emergency room lobby.

Kimberly died from the incident and four others were injured.

According to Fredrick and his attorneys, Kimberly would still be alive had the hospital’s emergency room entrance had been fortified with bollards.

Bollards are vertical concrete or steel posts installed to control traffic and prevent vehicle-ramming attacks.

‘If Piedmont had those bollards there, the collision stops right there,’ said attorney Darl Champion.

‘Piedmont (Hospital) has a responsibility to protect from foreseeable hazards. This would have been a relatively minor collision if Piedmont had those bollards up.’

Fredrick’s attorneys have urged Piedmont Atlanta Hospital to settle the lawsuit to save their client any additional grief during this time.

‘We will never be able to bring his wife back. But Piedmont must do the right thing and settle this case,’ said Attorney Jackie Patterson.

But the family is still struggling to come to terms with Kimberly’s death.

‘You know how me and my wife used to joke with each other? She likes the Falcons and I like the Seahawks,’ Fredrick told WSB-TV.

‘I cry every night. About to cry now but trying to hold it.’

And Kimberly’s mother was greatly affected by the death of her daughter, who was only at the hospital to assist her.

‘She’s feeling some type of way because she was helping her,’ said Fredrick.

The lawsuit does not specify the amount of damages Fredrick has sought against the hospital, but Piedmont Atlanta Hospital said it continued to express its condolences and sympathies over the incident.

In a statement to DailyMail.com, Piedmont Healthcare said: ‘We would like to continue to express our deepest sympathies to the patients, families, and staff who were impacted by this accident and its aftermath.

‘Regarding any other questions, we do not comment on any pending claims or investigations as a matter of policy.’

In the surveillance video, two of the workers narrowly avoid being struck by the car by a matter of feet.

Another angle shows that two other staff were not so fortunate, with one woman – Kailyn Bailey – sent hurtling into a door and a second left motionless on the floor.

A number of other bystanders were ‘bumped’ by the vehicle, police said, but escaped serious injury.

When Clayton’s car finally comes to a rest, bystanders are seen racing to administer aid to the injured.

Bailey who survived the crash held a press conference Tuesday to talk about the severe injuries she sustained, including a broken pelvis, a broken tailbone and two shattered hips.

The 29-year-old, who said she’s considering filing a lawsuit, was only recently released from hospital having spent weeks learning how to walk again.

Police never filed charges against Clayton. Their report found that the crash ‘wasn’t a deliberate act’ as she had lost control of her vehicle, with tests showing she did not have any alcohol or drugs in her system at the time

‘I remember running from the red SUV,’ recalled Bailey to WSBTV. ‘Once I got up to run into the entrance of the hospital, that is when Mrs. Clayton gunned and hit me on the right side.

‘I’m extremely hurt by all of this. My family is hurt. Why wasn’t I protected at an emergency room?’

Clayton has not yet been charged for the death and Atlanta police determined the incident was not a ‘deliberate act,’ 11Alive reports. She did not have any alcohol or drugs in her system at the time.

‘I’m just wondering how do you drive through a hospital, critically injure me, kill one person, but yet you’re allowed to be home, living your life?’ Bailey said. ‘Every day is a struggle for that family. Every day is a struggle for me and my family.’

Bailey and her attorney, Jane Lamberti, also say the hospital failed to install safety post in front of the emergency room entrance, which could have prevented the fatal incident from happened in the first place.

‘Secured posts that provide a secured space between pedestrians and an ER and car traffic going through,’ Lamberti said. ‘If you look at the video, Piedmont does not have any of these security bollards or posts.’

While Bailey considers her legal options, she says she has a question for the driver, who said she never reached out to her.

‘I just need her to look at me and see that my life has changed,’ Bailey said. ‘I’m glad to be here, but my life has changed. But do you feel any type of remorse or anything?’

Lamberti said right now she is investigating the crash. Depending on the findings a lawsuit may be filed against the driver, Piedmont, or both.