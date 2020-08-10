Daily News

Hushmummy: Nigerian Twitter slams Diezani for comments on Yahoo boys

Nigerians on Twitter have slammed former minister of petroleum resources Diezani Alison-Madueke over her comment on internet fraudsters known as “Yahoo Yahoo boys”. The former minister said at a virtual event organised by Ijaw National Development Group that “Yahoo Yahoo boys” are respected in the society. Footages from the event were posted to Twitter by […]

