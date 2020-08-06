Hushpuppi: UAE denies imposing travel restrictions on Nigerians

The United Arab Emirates (UAE), on Thursday, debunked claims of restricting travels from Nigeria.

The Embassy in Abuja stated this in a statement, noting that unverified claims of suspension of different categories of visas to Nigerians after Hushpuppi was arrested for alleged fraud were not true.

The statement stressed that the UAE only took a number of precautionary measures to combat the spread of coronavirus, including the temporary suspension on issuing UAE visas for all nationalities as of March 17, 2020.

It also said that the UAE had already eased some measures from July 7, permitting visitors from various countries to adhere to the necessary precautionary measures, including showing negative PCR test results within 92 hours of travelling to the UAE, as part of measures it is taking while entering the recovery phase of the pandemic.

It said the travel between the UAE and Nigeria had remained limited due to the closure of Nigerian airspace, adding that the UAE Embassy in Abuja was working closely with the Nigerian government to obtain the necessary approvals to facilitate travel between the two countries.

The embassy, therefore, urged the general public to verify the authenticity of such reports and to seek information from the official sources.

