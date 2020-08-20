I can’t force friendship on Wathoni – Erica

Adeniyi Adewoyin

Ex-Head of House Erica has addressed her relationship with Wathoni, saying it’s not a must to be friends with everyone.

Erica, who is also Kiddwaya’s love interest, said each time she tried to make peace with the Nigerian – Kenyan mother of one, she makes it more difficult.

Speaking to the current Deputy Head of House on Tolanibaj, Erica noted all efforts to settle their differences proved abortive.

“All the times I tried to be cool with her she’s still weird and giving negative energy.

“When you know someone does not like you, it would show and always be fake. You cannot be friends with everyone, so, abeg I’ve left her,” Erica told Tolanibaj.