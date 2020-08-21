Daily News

I ‘d be happy to have you on my bed – Laycon tells Wathoni

By
0
Post Views: Visits 50

By Adeniyi Adewoyin

Laycon is happy to have Wathoni on his bed tonight.

The rapper said it would be the best news he has had in a while if Wathoni sleeps on his bed overnight.

Wathoni had told Laycon during a discussion with Vee and Neo that she would sleep on Laycon’s bed if he wants.


She however asked if Laycon isn’t doing it to get back at Erica


“I will sleep in your bed tonight, hope you are not doing this to get back at her(Erica)?” Wathoni said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is coming shortly after Vee advised Laycon to ignore Erica.

Kaduna lifts prohibition on daily prayers, services

Previous article

Hard times await erring boat operators, NIWA boss vows

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Daily News