I defiled two sisters, pastor tells court

Agency Reporter

A 48-year-old pastor, Nduka Anyanwu on Monday pleaded guilty to defiling and impregnating two teenage sisters.

Anyanwu was standing trial before a Yaba Chief Magistrates’ Court, Lagos.

Following his guilty plea to both charges, the Chief Magistrate Mrs A. Adedayo, remanded the defendant in a custodial center and adjourned the case to September 15, for facts and sentencing.

The Police Prosecutor, ASP Roman Unuigbe, told the court that the defendant committed the offences sometime in June, at Oshodi area of Lagos.

He said that the defendant, who is a pastor, had slept with the two sisters, aged 17 and 13 on several occasions and impregnated them.