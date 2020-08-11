I didn’t receive N142m from NDDC, says IMC member

Mike Odiegwu, Port Harcourt

A member of the Interim Management Committee (IMC) of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Caroline Nagbo, has denied a report that she was among the acting members of the commission, who got N142million each.

Nagbo, who is the only member of the IMC from Rivers State, described the report published by a Port Harcourt-based local tabloid as mischievous and misleading and urged members of the public to disregard it.

Speaking in Port Harcourt, on Tuesday, Nagbo’s Specisl Adviser, Technical and Youth Matters, Sogbeye Eli, said there was no atom of truth in the allegation insisting that the report was riddled with falsehood, innuendos and inconsistencies.

Eli said there was no proceeding or report of the Senate ad-hoc committee, which probed allegations of financial impropriety levelled against the IMC, linking her to the accusation.

He said: “It is important to emphasise that Caroline Nagbo has absolutely nothing to do with these figures quoted and recklessly assigned to members of the commission’s IMC. It bears no correlation with the records of Caroline Nagbo in the custody of the Senate.

“The report has misled the reading public to the belief that the NDDC was looted by our principal and done several damages to her reputation. Let the general public take note that she has received nothing not captured in the NDDC conditions of service since resumption of duty with her colleagues on the IMC.

“We further urge the general public to discountenance the falsehood and political undertones which inspired the vexatious report by the National Network newspaper”.

Eli said the office of Nagbo was opened to any investigation on the allegation that she looted such sum of money from the commission.

He emphasised that his principal was not paid N142million or other sums of money belonging to the NDDC, which were not legitimately approved to members of the IMC in line with the commission’s conditions of service.

He gave the local tabloid a seven-day ultimatum to retract the report or face a libel suit.

