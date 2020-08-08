I don’t mind dying over Maryam Yahaya — Ardent fan

Musa Abdullahi, an ardent fan of Maryam Yahaya, who took poison about three weeks ago for his inability to meet the actress, has returned to Kano in order to fulfill his long held dream of seeing his most adorable screen diva.

The 21-year-old man said he had no regrets taking sniper, a chemical substance, with the bid to kill himself out of frustration because he could not meet the actress whom he had been longing to see.

Speaking to Daily Trust on Saturday in Kano, the young man reiterated his determination to see the actress to satisfy his ego.

He added that:“I have no regret taking the chemical substances because of her.

“My regrets should only be not seeing her at all.”

He said his friends, with whom he lodged, during his first visit have denounced him for fear of his past action.

Malam Alhassan Kwalle, the Chairman, Kano State chapter of Hausa Guild of Actors had blamed the young man for his failure to notify the actress of his mission before his first visit.

Kwalle said Maryam Yahaya does not know the boy, and he only knows her on screen, stressing that there was no communication between them concerning his first visit.

He said; “when the boy came, he didn’t know who to meet to take him to Maryam Yahaya and based on what is on ground, we have issue of insecurity and a sensible person cannot just yield to demand that someone from somewhere just came to see you or so so person.

“As such, no one was willing to take him to where he can see the actress.”

When asked if he had eventually contacted the actress before his second visit, Abdullahi answered to the negative.

Who is Maryam Yahaya?

Maryam Yahaya is one of the young actresses in Kannywood with a promising future in the industry.

The 23-year-old screen goddess came to the limelight in the Kannywood circles after her lead role in Mansoor, a sensational movie directed by Ali Nuhu.

Her dexterity in adapting a role originally meant for Bilkisu Shema endeared her to many Kannywood fans, thereby making her a household name among the Hausa movie lovers across the globe.

Born in Goron Dutse, Kano over two decades ago, Maryam Yahaya went to Yelwa primary school for her elementary education and later moved to Bokabo barracks where she obtained her high school certificate before venturing into Kannywood to realize her long held dreams in acting career.

She was first featured in a movie Gidan Abinci in which she was assigned minor roles to hone her acting skills before she made her biggest hit with astounding performance in Mansoor two years ago.

