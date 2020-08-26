I don’t want to block Wathoni from Bright O- Dorathy

By Adeniyi Adewoyin

Former Deputy Head of House Dorathy has said she’s trying everything possible to avoid standing on Wathoni’s way of having Bright O.

She said this during a discussion with fellow housemate, Laycon.

Dorathy, Wathoni and Bright O have been in a love triangle for some time now with the two ladies showing interest in Bright O.

Speaking to Laycon, Dorathy said: “I never want to be in that situation. As I’m trying so hard, so she doesn’t feel like I’m in her way or anything. Maybe that’s her strategy I don’t know”.

Responding, Laycon reminded Dorathy of Wathoni’s two previous triangles.

“Yea it’s good. She has been in two already, first one with Kiddwaya and Erica and the second one with Prince,” she said.

Wathoni had told Bright O she won’t let anyone take her space on his bed few days back.