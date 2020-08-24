Daily News

I feel defeated after Sunday eviction, says Vee

By Adeniyi Adewoyin

Vee has expressed shock following last Sunday’s eviction show.

She said being among the bottom four makes her feel defeated.

Vee was up with Praise, Trickytee and Wathoni but was saved by votes.

Vee said during her diary session: “I feel defeated being up among the bottom 4 on Sunday but I will get back up.

“I’m a fighter, a strong person so I’m embracing everything and my emotions so I can get over it.

“If I’m the one to leave on Sunday I’ll move, but I’m determined to make N85m.”

