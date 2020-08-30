‘I had crush on Kemi Adetiba’

By Sampson Unamka

NOLLYWOOD actor, Sam Sunny, has revealed that he’s crushing on a filmmaker, Kemi Adetiba, and her work.

In an exclusive chat with The Nation, Sunny narrated his first meeting with Adetiba and how he admires her brilliance.

“One of the directors that I love a lot is Kemi Adetiba. She is the director of ‘Wedding party 1,’ I love her very much, let me also say that I crush on her,” he began.

Continuing, he said, “I love her ethics a lot because she is very thorough, I have not worked with her but there was this set when she directed ‘King of boys,’ I was not on the set but a friend of mine was on the set so I went there and I read the beautiful script. I was there I watched him a few times when they were on set and I saw the way she drilled actors, I mean she does not relent, she doesn’t mind taking it 12 takes, 13 takes as long as she gets the desired result and most of the time the actors always interpret it like she is stressing them but at the end of the day, you will just love the way it comes out I mean if you give her what she wants in 1 take yes she will applaud you.

She takes her time to shoot her movies and this is someone I admire and I have not worked with her and I pray she sees this. I would want to work with Kemi Adetiba.”