I have no feelings for Wathoni – Bright O

By Adeniyi Adewoyin
Bright O has restated he isn’t in for any relationship in the House despite kissing Wathoni and confessing love for Dorathy.
Bright O told Tolanibaj that kissing Wathoni was only natural and nothing more.
Tolanibaj had confronted Bright O about his plans for either Dorathy or Wathoni following their love triangle but he insisted that he doesn’t want any distraction.
“I already told you I don’t want a relationship in this House. I don’t want all that ‘always staying together thing, eating together and all that,” Bright O said to Tolanibaj.
