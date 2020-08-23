Daily News

I have no feelings for Wathoni – Bright O

By Adeniyi Adewoyin

Bright O has restated he isn’t in for any relationship in the House despite kissing Wathoni and confessing love for Dorathy.

Bright O told Tolanibaj that kissing Wathoni was only natural and nothing more.

Tolanibaj had confronted Bright O about his plans for either Dorathy or Wathoni following their love triangle but he insisted that he doesn’t want any distraction.

“I already told you I don’t want a relationship in this House. I don’t want all that ‘always staying together thing, eating together and all that,” Bright O said to Tolanibaj.

