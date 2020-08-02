I have the desire to conquer whatever challenges that come my way – Sola Sobowale

Veteran actress, Sola Sobowale, speaks about her lifestyle and how she has maintained her posture over the years. In this interview, the award winning Nollywood Superstar, who is an actress, screenwriter, producer and director, narrates her life experiences and what has kept her very active over the years

Tell us about yourself?

I am Sola Sobowale, an actress, influencer, ambassador, a mother, homemaker and I am a down-to-earth person. I am a proud African with lovely children.

You have been in the Nollywood industry for decades and still on top of your game, how have you been able to achieve this?

It’s not by power but by the grace of God and nothing can be done without Him. Two, it’s by hard work and you know it pays, you have to believe in yourself, be very focused and ready to learn, and be corrected. I have the desire to conquer whatever challenges that come my way and finally ready to carry everybody along as a team player.

We spot you wearing heels and keeping up with the latest style trends, what is your secret, how do you remain so agile?

Eat well, exercise and quality sleep. I don’t eat processed food; I only go with natural foods that contain fibre and a lot of vegetables. Try as much as you can to avoid processed carbohydrate since it contains a lot of sugar, it’s not good for the system as one grows older. And most importantly, God factor in my life made a lot of difference.

You have been talking about eating well to stay fit and to enhance your wellbeing, what food do you like best?

I eat a lot of fibre, vegetables and oats. For swallow, I eat black plantain flour. They are naturally good for the body. Most importantly, l rest and sleep well on a good mattress which is no other than Mouka. When I sleep on Mouka mattresses, I sleep well, my spine, muscles and joints are well-rested. It enhances your posture, the next morning and you wake up very active and ready to perform your daily activities.

You mentioned that Mouka is a brand that has grown with you for decades, can you shed more light on this?

At a very tender age, I met my parents using Mouka mattresses and that is what I use till date, even in my school days it was the same Mouka mattress. Mouka mattresses have been in Nigeria for decades, and their products are of a very high standard. And ever since I have come of age till now, Mouka’s quality has not changed and what can be used to describe the brand, is a heritage of unrivalled quality.

Mouka doesn’t just throw products out there, they interact with their consumers to know what they want and how they like it, and the feedback determines what would be manufactured and sold, hence there are various Mouka mattresses for different ages, body builds, lifestyles and budget. Yet they still retain the same quality they are known for and its quality products are quite affordable.

When I was called to be Mouka ambassador, I laughed, because l have been using the company’s products over the years. Then l told them to visit my house, that I have over 100 pieces of Mouka mattresses, they didn’t believe until they came. You know as an actress and producer when I am on a film location, l always rent an entire building, furnish it with Mouka mattresses for my shootings, and we have been able to attain the much-desired comfort, for all members of my crew.

Today as it stands, my parents are not with me anymore, but they used Mouka mattresses till their last days. I am currently using Mouka mattresses, likewise my children and it will pass on to the next generation.

You becoming the face of their Wellbeing range is indeed a perfect fit, seeing you have such a long history with the brand. Please tell us about the new Wellbeing range of Orthopedic mattresses?

Recently, Mouka launched a new range of products called Wellbeing which is endorsed by the Nigeria Society of Physiotherapy (NSP) and the Nigeria Association of Orthopaedic and Manual Therapists. It is recommended for those advanced in age especially for people ages 40 upwards.

The first mattress is called Wellbeing Regal Orthopaedic mattress which is very good for the elderly and those with back issues. It helps support their lower back, hips and other pressure points thereby preventing aches and pains.

The second mattress is called Wellbeing Regina Semi Orthopaedic mattress which is ideal for those weighing up to 150kg. It is Semi Orthopaedic which means it is still supportive but not as firm as a full orthopaedic mattress.

With what you have said about Mouka, has the company added comfort to life?

They have achieved more than that. Like I said earlier, l met my parents using Mouka mattresses, so you can see what l am talking about. I will continue to tell the Mouka story to everyone and won’t get tired of doing that.

What advice do you have for those who want to be fit, active and be on top of their game, just like you?

Be prayerful and be very optimistic and remain focused. Eat well, sleep well, engage in exercise regularly and be ready to give your best in whatever you do in life, as my motto in life is, do unto others what you want others to do unto you, always be optimistic and believe in yourself.

