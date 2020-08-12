I-invest extends online trading to equities

I-invest, a secure investment app that revolutionised fixed-income trading, has extended its real-time trading platform to the Nigerian equities market, giving new and experienced investors access to execute trades during trading hours.

With their smartphones, investors can trade from the comfort of their homes or offices while also exercising full control over their portfolios.

Managing Director, Parthian Partners, Oluseye Olusoga, said the convenient access to real-time equities trading on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) offered by i-invest is in line with Parthian Partners and Sterling Bank’s innovative approach to offering stress-free services to millions of Nigerians at home and in the Diaspora.

i-invest was launched in 2018 by Parthian Partners, in partnership with Sterling Bank. It is a secure digital platform for investments which is regulated by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Olusoga urged investors to take advantage of the i-invest platform to trade in the shares of any of the 161 companies listed on the NSE.

He added that the platform allows for trading with direct reflection of the business as done on the NSE during the daily trading of between 10 am and 2.30 pm every weekday while investment in either Eurobond or treasury bills could be done at any time of the day.

According to him, anyone can start investing within minutes of downloading the i-invest app. After downloading the app, a prospective investor registers and can make payment into the app’s wallet which could then be used for investment.

He explained that the app provides a secure, fast, and convenient way for the average man to access investment products otherwise reserved for the elite.

He added that the easy-to-use application was designed with customers in mind as customers can view their portfolio of investments anywhere at any time.

