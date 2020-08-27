I Killed Another Woman Two Days After I Escaped From Police Custody – Oyo Serial Killer, Sunday Shodipe

Notorious Oyo serial killer, Sunday Shodipe, who is responsible for a string of killings in the state, has confessed to killing another person after escaping from police custody two weeks ago.

The 19-year-old Shodipe made the confession when he was paraded by the state police commissioner, Joe Enwonwu, on Wednesday, August 24, 2020.

It would be recalled that the suspect was arrested on July 17 for killings at Akinyele area of Ibadan where he allegedly killed at least five persons, including a five-year-old boy, in a space of two months.

However, Shodipe later escaped from lawful custody on August 11.

His escape prompted public outcry and protests for his rearrest. The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, mobilized a crack team and sent them to Ibadan to assist in the rearrest of Shodipe.

Following his rearrest on Sunday, Shodipe told newsmen that his escape could be attributed to negligence on the part of the police.

While being paraded alongside 32 other suspects on Wednesday, he confessed that he killed another woman, Oladeji Funmilayo, two days after he escaped from police custody.

He explained that a herbalist with whom he was earlier detained advised him to run away to enable him get blood to appease some spirits.

“After escaping from Mokola, I needed to appease the god and that was why I went to Akinyele to kill the woman. Blood gushed out and I recited what Baba always said I should recite, mentioning his name. I disappeared as usual,” Shodipe said.

The police commissioner confirmed the development, noting that the victim attacked by Shodipe was taken to the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, but could not make it alive.

He also explained that he would not have detained the suspect in police custody if the correctional centre in Ibadan was not overcrowded.

The CP said Shodipe will now be kept in a correctional centre.

