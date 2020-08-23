I know your works

There are many things about our God. He is love, He is holy, He is also omnipotent, omnipresent and He is omniscient – He knows everything. God knows everything about you and knows your thoughts that have not been verbalised and put into words. The psalmist said in Psalm 139:2, “Thou knowest my downsitting and mine uprising, thou understandest my thought afar off.”

God knows the thoughts going on in your heart and the thoughts of billions of people all over the world at the same time. No human being knows the thoughts in the heart of the other person. It is not given to us as humans to have such great knowledge. A man may be thinking one thing and saying another. A man may be thinking evil in his heart and giving you a beautiful smile. This kind of smile or laughter starts with the teeth and ends at the teeth. It doesn’t lighten the eye and it doesn’t come from the bowel of the heart.

God’s omniscience is that God knows where you are at every point in time, whatever time of the day, morning, noon and night. The darkness does not hide you from God because He sees through the darkness. In Psalm 139:12, the Bible said darkness is like light unto God and the night shines like broad daylight in God’s eyes. God gave us eyes that don’t see through the darkness, but He sees beyond what we see and what animals see.

If you try to be what you are not before God, you become a fool. Why? Because He knows you in and out, and there is no secret before His eyes. There is no need pretending before God, because you cannot deceive Him or lead Him astray.

God knows who you really are. If you want to be wise when you come before God, always realise that God knows and can never be deceived, no matter your position in the church. No human being anywhere on earth can deceive God, the person will be deceiving himself and the person will be utterly foolish to deceive God. He knows your works, thoughts, designs, desires, plans and He knows everything.

God is the righteous Judge and He judges the whole earth (Psalm 7:11). Why is God a righteous Judge? Because He has every bit of information in His Hands. He can never go wrong, be misled nor go astray. He can never miss it and can never be deceived. He doesn’t need you to give Him information about anything because He is All-Knowing. God asked in Genesis 3:9, “Adam where are you?” He didn’t ask this question because He didn’t know where Adam was, but for Adam to speak up.

The Bible is filled with instances of divine omniscience. Cain killed his brother, Abel. After Cain has finished his dastardly act, God called him and asked, ‘where is Abel, your brother? Cain answered, “I do not know, am I my brother’s keeper?” God said, “What have you done? The voice of your brother’s blood cries out to me from the ground” (Genesis 4:10). God saw him, God knew it, and God knew when he was thinking it. God knew the timing of the execution of his wicked plans and He didn’t stop him. It is not always that God stop wicked plans of people.



God has perfect knowledge of everything – past, present, and future.



Today’s Nugget: God Has perfect knowledge of everything



Prayer: Lord, help me to love righteousness and hate sin.



Rev. Pastor Ejikeme Ejim, General Superintendent, Assemblies of God Nigeria

