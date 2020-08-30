I love being underrated – Edo APC Dep Gov candidate

By Bisi Olaniyi, Southsouth Bureau Chief

The Deputy Governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State, Mallam Gani Audu, has stated that he loves being underrated.

He assured his party would shock members of the opposition political parties on September 19 with overwhelming victory.

Audu spoke with reporters in Benin during an interactive session.

He said: “I love being underrated. My strength lies in my ability to spring surprises. My people love me. It is obvious from all indications.

“I have contested four elections, twice as a council chairman and twice as a lawmaker, and I have won all the elections.

“I do not engage in unnecessary arguments or fight. I have a listening ear and I accept good ideas that are brought forth.

“If you bring my attention to a problem that you have, I will ensure that you get a response that is helpful, a response that will lift your spirit.

“All the people churning out fake news that I am not accepted or relevant in my locality, a big shock awaits them on September 19, 2020, during the governorship election.

“I am accepted in my locality. APC is also accepted throughout Edo State. The massive votes that the APC will get in Edo North Senatorial District and other parts of the state will be a shocker to those who are doubting.”