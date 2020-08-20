Daily News

I need sex, Vee cries out

Vee, Neo’s love interest, has complained about not having sex since she got into the House.

She said her desire to have sex got worse by the day and she is not sure if she can hold on any longer.

Vee told Erica and Tolanibaj how much her body needs sex.

“I don’t know if my body can handle it. I’m talking about konji. Every day, it gets harder,” Vee said.

Tbaj agreed with her, saying it’s not easy abstaining for so long.

Her confession made it clear that despite being in a relationship with Neo, they haven’t gotten down but only kissed.

