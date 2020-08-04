I never said Orji Uzo Kalu will be next President after Buhari — Mbaka

By Nwafor Sunday

Reverend Fr. Ejike Mbaka has tagged as fake, the news that Former Governor of Abia state, Orji Uzo Kalu, would become the next President of Nigeria, after President Muhammadu Buhari.

Mbaka, who frowned at the story spanning on the social media, said he never said Kalu would become the next Nigeria President.

He advised those spreading the rumour to desist, warning that they should not incur the wrath of God.

Mbaka said this via the Facebook handle of the “Adoration Ministry Enugu Nigeria – AMEN”

Read the statement below:

“The Enemy has done this!!! The fake news making a headline that Fr.Mbaka has declared Orji Uzo Kalu the next Nigerian president is the handwork of the enemy.

“Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka brings to the knowledge of the general public that he has never at any time, place or circumstance declared that Orji Uzo Kalu would be the next Nigerian president.

“This report is malicious,a hard work of mischief makers and wicked individuals who are on demonic and satanic assignments to damage his reputation. Therefore, Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka is cautioning those spreading the “ fake news” in his name against attracting the wrath of God upon themselves and their families.”

