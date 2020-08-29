Daily News

I once rejected Erica’s love advances – Prince

Adeniyi Adewoyin

One- time Deputy Head of House Prince has claimed he once turned down Erica’s love advances.

Prince, while speaking with TrikyTee, said he rejected Erica and told her she will always cry if they get into a relationship.

The conversation came up after Erica and Kidd’s relationship hit the rock on Friday night, August 28.

Prince revealed Erica once professed love to him but he didn’t give in.

He said: “I know there was a time Erica was in my room crying and was like…she loves me and I told her I like you too but….I like you too but I’m sorry. You go dey cry every day (if I date you) just like what is happening now.”

