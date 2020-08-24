I remain committed to duty — Abayomi

By Sola Ogundipe

The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof Akin Abayomi has assured Lagosians of his commitment to discharging his duties even as he is currently under isolation after testing positive to COVID-19.

Giving the assurance on his twitter handle @ProfAkinAbayomi said: “With utmost sense of responsibility, I am obliged to make it known to the general public that I have tested positive to #COVID19. Consequently, I have proceeded on a 14 days self- isolation and treatment at home.

“Nevertheless, I remain committed to continuing to discharge my duties as the Commissioner for Health and Deputy Incident Commander for #COVID19 responses in Lagos State. I am extremely enthusiastic and hopeful of overcoming this phase of our collective fight against #COVID19.

“I have the full support of the Incident Commander and Governor of Lagos State

@jidesanwoolu , the entire Cabinet of the Government of Lagos State as well as my team @LSMOH to put this behind as soon as possible.

“I wish to, however, assure you all that my family members and I are fine and are responding positively to treatment. Let us continue to #Maskup and maintain #PhysicalDistancing as well as other established protocols for #COVID19 prevention as appropriate” he noted.

