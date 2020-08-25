I stand with CAN on CAMA- Kasali

Our Reporter

Senior Pastor of the Foundation of Truth Assembly (FOTA), Rev Yomi Kasali, has aligned with the position of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) on the contentious Company and Allied Matters Acts (CAMA) 2020.

Kasali, in a statement on Monday, explained he granted a media interview on the Acts before CAN came up with its position.

Since CAN has spoken, the chairman of the Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission(NCPC), said: “I will not at any time want to go contrary to the position the organisation I belong to has gone. I may have a different opinion as a person but that at this point will not matter as that of CAN supersedes mine.”

He added: “The interview was done before I had a cursory look at the provisions of the CAMA law.

“Therefore it is pertinent to rescind my statement that implied that the government can at will remove a trustee if that trustee is found culpable of misconduct as that is not in line with the section 839(2) of the CAMA 2020 which states that the CAC can only take over the trusteeship by a court order.

“Every other opinion expressed in this interview are personal and do not represent that of the Foundation of Truth Assembly.”