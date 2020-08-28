‘I Will Sign Death Warrant Against Singer Without Hesitation’ – Ganduje

Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, on Thursday, noted that he will sign the death warrant passed on a Kano-based singer, Sharif Yahya Aminu, for blasphemy.

Ganduje in his statement noted that the accused has right to appeal the judgement up to Supreme Court, “but I assure you that immediately the Supreme Court affirms the judgment, I will sign it without any hesitation.”

Ganduje, who was speaking at a stakeholders’ meeting of Ullamas, lawyers, university dons and other persons at Government House, Kano, Thursday, said he is ready to sign the death warrant once all avenues are exhausted.

In March 2020, the 22-year-old singer had composed a song and shared the same on WhatsApp groups, containing blasphemous lines against the Prophet of Islam, a situation that elicited public outcry.

Speaking after a stakeholder meeting over the issue on Thursday, Mr. Ganduje noted that the convict had been given a 30-day grace to appeal the judgment, adding that failure to do so, he would waste no time in signing the execution order

He added that “in the event, the convict appeal the judgment, we shall wait and follow the case up to the appeal court. If he further appeals to the Supreme Court, we shall follow the case there.

“If the Supreme Court upholds the two lower court judgments, the governor of Kano state will not add one minute to sign the execution order,” Mr. Ganduje stressed.

Mr. Ganduje also lamented the growing incidences of blasphemy in recent times, stressing that the government would not rest on its ores until it contains the situation.

While recalling how the government had made a great effort to calm the city against a possible crisis that might arise in the wake of the case, Mr. Ganduje noted that the government had keenly followed the case up to the Upper Shariah Court in order to ensure justice was done.

Mr. Ganduje also commended security agencies for being up-and-doing to avert possible break down of law and order in the state.

In their respective remarks, the Islamic clerics expressed their support for the governor to sign the warrant, noting that it is the only way forward for any abuse against the prophet.

The clerics urged the governor not to be deterred from the actions of the human right organisations, noting that the Islamic religion had outlined punishment against any person that abuses the Holy Prophet and his family.

One of the clerics, Usman Makwarari, advised that the accused be executed openly in order to serve as a lesson to others.

on his part, Aminu Gadanya, Chairman Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, Kano branch, said the association had supported the judgment 100 percent.

According to him, the court that passed the judgment had a jurisdiction to do so, adding, however, that the convict had the judicial right to appeal.

He explained to the governor that he could not sign the death warrant if the accused choose to appeal the judgment until the case reaches to Supreme Court.

