Ibadan Poly prepares for resumption

By Elizabeth Fadeyi

The Polytechnic, Ibadan has intensified preparations for resumption.

According to the Registrar, Mrs. Modupe Fawale, the management of the polytechnic has ordered the resumption of some staff members to enable the institution to put in place adequate measures ahead of school reopening. The concerned staff members expected to resume are Deans of Faculties and Student Affairs, Heads of Academic Departments, all non-teaching staff on levels 11 to 14, and others whose services may be needed.

Members of staff are enjoined to wear facemasks, use sanitisers, wash hands regularly and maintain social distancing in accordance with the regulations and prescriptions to fight the Coronavirus.