Ibaji APC zones Assembly to Ojila, Ejule wards

Our Reporter

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ibaji Local Government Area of Kogi State has zoned the forthcoming Assembly bye-election to Ojila and Ejule wards.

The bye-election is to replace the late Hon. John Abah, who hails from Ejule ward and represented the area until his demise after a brief illness a few weeks ago.

The two wards had previously participated in the election processes that produced the deceased member.

A group within the local chapter of the party comprising critical stakeholders and executives like KG Abah, Augustine Unane, Engr. John Ibrahim and Hon. David Apeh among others took the decision on zoning to ensure equity and fairness across the 10 wards in the local government area.

They acknowledged the tradition in Ibaji has helped the APC to win successive elections in the area.

The group also set-up a screening structure acceptable to all aspirants in the race while respecting the zoning arrangements.

READ ALSO: Kogi repatriates 78 destitutes

This structure and process are to ensure transparency and clear criteria that would prone down the list of aspirants and still ensure cohesion and unionism within the party.

The committee cut across all interest groups within the party, including women and opinion molders.

In a letter addressed to Kogi APC Secretariat, the Ibaji Traditional Council, and all aspirants, the group said the committee is saddled with the responsibility to produce a recommendation(s) to the Decision Review Board for validation and execution.

The committee is also to shoulder the responsibility of ensuring that the process and recommendations are acceptable to all aspirants and stakeholders.