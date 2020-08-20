Ibrahim: more defectors for APC

From Osagie Otabor, Akure

Business mogul Jimoh Ibrahim has told the All Progressives Congress (APC) to open its doors to receive more defectors.

He said Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu had steered the ship of the state from financial strangulation.

Speaking yesterday at his country home in Igbotako, Okitipupa Local Government, when he received the State Working Committee of the APC led by the Chairman, Ade Adetimehin, Ibrahim said the people were happy with the giant strides of the APC government.

He said he would soon respond to request by Adetimehin that he (Ibrahim) should join the APC.

Ibrahim said the secret of the success of Akeredolu was that the governor had more of strength and less of weakness.

Said he: “While I promise to sleep over your request, let me advise you to open your doors for thousands of defectors that are set to join the APC. They are joining from the Peoples Democratic Party and other parties.

“I will be supportive of the re-election bid of Akeredolu. The governor will win the governorship election with a wide margin.

“I wonder how the governor was able to move the state forward in less than four years, despite the huge debts he inherited from the previous administration.

“I thank him, on behalf of the state, for not putting Ondo in a financial mess. Again, I am not surprised; here is a man who led the Nigerian Bar Association without a blemish.”

Adetimehin urged Ibrahim to join the APC “so that we can join forces to win and retain Ondo State for more developmental projects.”