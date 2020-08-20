Man Kills Friend Over N500 In Kano

According to reports, the incident happened at Dan Tsinke Quarters of Tarauni Local Government Area in Kano on Monday, August 16.

Family members of the deceased said Ibrahim had given one of his friends, Aminu Ahmad, N500, and sent him on an errand but that Aminu decided to use the money for himself.

An argument ensued when late Ibrahim asked for his money or the item. Haruna who is friends with late Ibrahim, arrived at the scene and took sides with Aminu. Both men got involved in a fight and in the process, Haruna picked up a pair of scissors and stabbed Ibrahim.

It was gathered that one Basiru Ahmad, who witnessed the incident, narrated that few minutes before the incident, the two youths stood by him and advised them to abort the fight and live peacefully.

BBC Hausa reports that another friend of the deceased, Sani Alhassan, said that they were chatting when he returned from his business of riding a motorcycle and they noticed him (Ibrahim) laid flat on his chest, calling the name of the name of Dan-Haru.

Ibrahim was rushed to the Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital, Kano, where he was pronounced dead.

The mother of the deceased, Zainab Is’maila, said justice must prevail as her deceased son was the only one catering for her and his other sisters. She said he was based in Port Harcourt where he sold iron scraps and was only waiting for her permission to return to Port Harcourt when he was killed.

Confirming the incident, the spokesperson of the state police command, DSP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, said the alleged killer has been arrested and would be charged to court once the investigation into the case has been completed.