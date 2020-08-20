Man Kills Friend Over N500 In Kano

The Kano State Police Command on Thursday confirmed that one Haruna Ya’u (male, 22-year-old) has allegedly killed his friend, Ibrahim Ibrahim as result of feud between them over N500.
According to reports, the incident happened at Dan Tsinke Quarters of Tarauni Local Government Area in Kano on Monday, August 16.
It was gathered that one Basiru Ahmad, who witnessed the incident, narrated that few minutes before the incident, the two youths stood by him and advised them to abort the fight and live peacefully.
BBC Hausa reports that another friend of the deceased, Sani Alhassan, said that they were chatting when he returned from his business of riding a motorcycle and they noticed him (Ibrahim) laid flat on his chest, calling the name of the name of Dan-Haru.
Ibrahim was rushed to the Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital, Kano, where he was pronounced dead.
The mother of the deceased, Zainab Is’maila, said justice must prevail as her deceased son was the only one catering for her and his other sisters. She said he was based in Port Harcourt where he sold iron scraps and was only waiting for her permission to return to Port Harcourt when he was killed.
Confirming the incident, the spokesperson of the state police command, DSP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, said the alleged killer has been arrested and would be charged to court once the investigation into the case has been completed.
