Ideye signs two year deal with Goztepe

Agency Reporter

Turkish Super Lig club Goztepe have announced the signing of Brown Ideye on a two-year deal as a free agent.

The 31-year-old will continue his nomadic career in Turkey next season – the ninth country where he will play professional football.

He started his career in Nigeria for Bayelsa United and Ocean Boys before switching to Swizterland to team up with Neuchatel Xamax.

Ideye then had stints with France’s Sochaux, Ukraine’s Dynamo Kyiv, England’s West Bromwich Albion, Greece’s Olympiacos and Aris, China’s Tianjin Teda and Spain’s Malaga.

“We signed a two-year contract with the Nigerian striker Brown Ideye,” the club announced.

“Born on October 10, 1988 in Yenagoa, Nigeria, after becoming a professional in his country, Ideye played in Neuchatel Xamax, Sochaux, Dynamo Kiev, West Bromwich Albion, Olympiakos, Tianjin Teda, Malaga and Aris.

“The striker, who has experience in the Premier League, La Liga and Champions League, has been successful in scoring rival nets 152 times in 384 matches he played.

“We welcome Brown Ideye to Goztepe and wish him success with our glorious form.”