Ighalo linked with PSG switch

Agency Reporter

According to French outlet Foot Mercato, Paris Saint-Germain have made contact with Odion Ighalo’s representatives to discuss a move to the French capital.

The Nigerian striker has been on loan with boyhood club Manchester United since the end of the January transfer window, with the Red Devils extending the ace’s stay until January.

Foot Mercato report that the Ligue 1 champions want to add a striker this summer as Edinson Cavani has left, with an alternative for Mauro Icardi needed due to the Argentine’s poor performances as of late.

It’s added that Ighalo is one of the options on PSG’s shortlist as the centre- forward boasts experience, quality and would also be available for an ‘affordable’ fee as he’s only contracted with Shanghai Shenhua until December 2021.

Ighalo has bagged five goals and an assist in five starts for the Red Devils, with a total of 18 appearances under his belt for the side across all competitions.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side needed another quality forward when Marcus Rashford was sidelined, Ighalo delivered fine performances to ensure that his boyhood club didn’t slip up without a key star.

The Nigeria international’s playing time at Old Trafford has now been limited due to the return of Rashford and emergence of Mason Greenwood, but the club still need a backup for next season.

