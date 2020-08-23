IGP confirms re-arrest of suspected Ibadan serial killer

The Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has confirmed the re-arrest of suspected serial killer, Sunday Shodipe, who escaped from custody days ago.

“Operatives of the Nigeria Police Force, Oyo State Police Command, have re-arrested the notorious murder suspect, Sunday Shodipe who escaped from lawful custody on 11th August, 2020,” police spokesman Frank Mba said in a statement on Sunday.

“He was re-arrested today, Sunday, 23rd August, 2020 by Police operatives at the Bodija area of Ibadan, the Oyo State Capital,” he added.

Mba also cautioned the Oyo State police command “against any form of complacency,” adding that “all hands must be on deck to bring the case to a positive and successful closure.”

Shodipe had confessed that he was sent on the killing mission by a herbalist who was also arrested by the police but the man denied his claims.

His escape from police custody has attracted outcries against the police and a bounty of N500,000 was placed on the suspect by the police.